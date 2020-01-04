BeatzCoin Price Up 1.4% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $498,938.00 and approximately $3,641.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

