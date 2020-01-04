Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($118.60).

Several research firms have recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ETR:BC8 opened at €125.00 ($145.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. Bechtle has a one year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a one year high of €127.60 ($148.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.48.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

