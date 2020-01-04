Beetle Coin (BEET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,598.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $51.55 and $5.60. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $964,623.00 and approximately $36,598.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065445 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,464,946 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

