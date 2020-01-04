Bela Hits Market Cap of $88,192.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bela has a total market cap of $88,192.00 and $2.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. During the last week, Bela has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010788 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,969,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,450,437 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.