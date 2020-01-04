Beldex Hits Market Capitalization of $98.25 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $98.25 million and approximately $754,241.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

