Beldex Price Reaches $0.0990 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $673,644.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.