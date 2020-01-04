Benz (BENZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $603.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Benz has a market cap of $356.00 and $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

