BERNcash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market cap of $21,415.00 and $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057805 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00623614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

