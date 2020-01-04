Bethereum (BETHER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,988.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bethereum has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Bethereum has a market cap of $280,577.00 and approximately $12,988.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum. The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

