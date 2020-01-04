Bezop 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,259.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinBene. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $152,176.00 and approximately $1,259.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Exrates, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

