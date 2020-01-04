BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

BBL stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,455,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

