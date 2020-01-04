BiblePay (BBP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,644.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $301,034.00 and approximately $4,644.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, BiblePay has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,935,722,172 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

