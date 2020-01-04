BidiPass Market Cap Hits $4.92 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $605,331.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

