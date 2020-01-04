Binance Coin Price Reaches $13.70 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for about $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $181.49 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, AirSwap, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, FCoin, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, LBank, Bancor Network and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

