Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $5.78 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013692 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.