Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.85. 666,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

