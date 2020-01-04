Biotron Price Reaches $0.0001 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Biotron has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a total market cap of $9,590.00 and $97.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI.

Biotron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

