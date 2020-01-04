Bismuth (BIS) One Day Volume Tops $6,322.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $6,322.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

