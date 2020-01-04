BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $162,736.00 and $2,657.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.74 or 0.99553721 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,259,279 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.