BitBar Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, BitBar has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $72,218.00 and $192.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00022038 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,134.41 or 2.18240324 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000228 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 160.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,326 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.