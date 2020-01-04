Bitblocks 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,472.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $11,472.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084222 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.77 or 1.00056463 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,102,740 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

