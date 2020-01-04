Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0018

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $58,775.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,993,473 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

