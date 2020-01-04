BitCoen Hits Market Cap of $43,166.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $43,166.00 and $275.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02358754 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

