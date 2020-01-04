BitCoen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $282.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $42,278.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.02394392 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

