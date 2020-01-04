Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $875,316.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $875,316.00 and approximately $391.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000250 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

