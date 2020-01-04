Bitcoin Cash Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $227.75 or 0.03030928 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare and Livecoin. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.15 billion and $1.86 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,509.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00588612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020977 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,205,088 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC, FCoin, GOPAX, Bitso, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, EXX, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Mercado Bitcoin, Iquant, Allcoin, Instant Bitex, Gatecoin, B2BX, IDCM, Buda, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Coinone, Graviex, OKCoin International, Bittylicious, Bit2C, Zaif, BitMarket, ChaoEX, Kraken, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Tidex, C2CX, Cobinhood, MBAex, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Koinex, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Exmo, Crex24, BTCC, Bit-Z, WEX, Koineks, Bleutrade, CoinFalcon, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Coinfloor, QuadrigaCX, Exrates, Bisq, Coinbe, BitForex, bitFlyer, Coindeal, HBUS, Upbit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coinbase Pro, RightBTC, QBTC, Braziliex, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, BX Thailand, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Liqui, xBTCe, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koinim, Indodax, Korbit, Coinhub, Coinnest, OTCBTC, COSS, Cryptohub, Vebitcoin, Liquid, SouthXchange, CEX.IO, Huobi, WazirX, ABCC, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bitbank, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Coinrail, YoBit, Poloniex, ACX, Bitinka, DSX, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, TOPBTC, BigONE, BitBay, Waves Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, CryptoBridge, Kucoin, CPDAX, cfinex, Kuna, Cryptopia and Bitstamp. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

