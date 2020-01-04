Bitcoin Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $60.23 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004281 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, YoBit, Huobi, Indodax, BigONE, Coinnest, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Crex24, OKEx, Exrates, BtcTrade.im and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

