Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,340.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bitcoin Fast has a total market capitalization of $79,778.00 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.01 or 0.99918546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.