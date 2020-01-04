Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $96.21 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00073200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Bitfinex and Coinone. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $96.21 million and $10.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00401246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00106698 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Zebpay, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Koineks, SouthXchange, C2CX, TDAX, BitBay, Bitlish, Korbit, Bitinka, Coinone, HitBTC, DSX, Trade Satoshi, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, OKEx, Negocie Coins, BitMarket, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Ovis, Bittrex, Exmo, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Gate.io, Braziliex, Upbit, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Binance, Indodax, BitFlip, Bleutrade, Exrates and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

