Bitcoin Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.87 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00072573 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Bithumb. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $93.30 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00385136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00108423 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Koineks, Braziliex, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Bit-Z, BitMarket, TDAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, Binance, BitBay, SouthXchange, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Huobi, Ovis, Korbit, DSX, Bitinka, Bithumb, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, Gate.io, C2CX, Crex24, Graviex, OKEx, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Bitlish, Indodax, Negocie Coins and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

