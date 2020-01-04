Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $492,966.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00385878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00109598 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

