Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058516 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00594917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00236886 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084807 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

