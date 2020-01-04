Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $527,841.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $527,841.00 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00384760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00109171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,808,205 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,659 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.