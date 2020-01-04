Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,520.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $529,093.00 and approximately $2,520.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00405502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00072941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00106065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000909 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,808,313 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,767 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

