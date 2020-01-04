Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bitrue, Bitkub and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $710.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, MBAex, Huobi, ZB.COM, WazirX, FCoin, Indodax, Bitrue, Bitfinex, CoinZest, Upbit, Bitkub, Koinex, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Korbit, Coinsquare, Coinbit, Hotbit, Poloniex, BigONE, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Bithumb, CoinBene, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, OKEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, BX Thailand, YoBit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

