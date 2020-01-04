Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $9.00 and $899.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084570 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001068 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,334.41 or 1.00055629 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

