Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $10.00 and $2,002.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00057965 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00083775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001204 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,511.66 or 1.00165318 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.