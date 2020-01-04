BitcoinZ Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $611,941.00 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00406939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00073067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00107539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,038,085,215 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

