Bitcore Tops 1-Day Volume of $121.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $121.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, QBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.01818487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.03029661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00688091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062929 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,021,896 coins and its circulating supply is 17,520,937 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, QBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

