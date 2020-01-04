BitGuild PLAT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $15,749.00 and approximately $76,969.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

