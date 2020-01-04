bitJob Trading Down 4% This Week (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. bitJob has a market capitalization of $18,352.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitJob has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

