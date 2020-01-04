BitNewChain (BTN) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $530.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

