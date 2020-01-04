Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $146,680.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a total market cap of $146,680.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,264,461 coins and its circulating supply is 8,264,457 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.