Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $115,399.00 and $62.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,264,093 coins and its circulating supply is 8,264,089 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

