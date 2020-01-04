BitRent (RNTB) Trading Up 175.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BitRent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and OTCBTC. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $62,317.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 175.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

