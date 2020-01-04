BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $60.82 million and $64.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

