BitTube Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $5,424.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00688091 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 226,248,420 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

