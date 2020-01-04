BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0007

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. BitWhite has a market cap of $24,358.00 and approximately $12,299.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.