BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $24,822.00 and approximately $15,821.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

