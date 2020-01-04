BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $291.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.67 million and the highest is $294.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $280.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

BJRI opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

